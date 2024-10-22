You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1996907

Source: Football-espana

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin reveals he speaks to Real Madrid star ‘daily’

Borussia Dortmund's coach Nuri Sahin has disclosed that he frequently communicates with Real Madrid's promising talent Arda Guler, who, similar to Sahin in his youth, represents a significant hope for Turkey.

Sahin made a move from Dortmund to Real Madrid as a young player, though he was older than Guler at the time, and they share a connection.

Ahead of the upcoming match, Sahin was questioned about his thoughts on the 19-year-old, who has been under intense scrutiny since joining the team.

