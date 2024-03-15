Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl regrets Otto Addo's departure to Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, expressed regret over Otto Addo's departure from the club as he takes up the role of head coach for the Ghana national team.



Addo, who previously coached Dortmund's top talents, has been appointed for a second stint with Ghana following Chris Hughton's dismissal after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kehl described Addo as an outstanding coach and a great person, noting his success in guiding Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during his initial tenure.



Despite losing Addo, Kehl acknowledged Addo's strong connection to the Ghanaian national team and expressed support for his new role, stating, "I am happy for him, and I am sure that he will give his best for BVB until the summer and that we will remain in close contact beyond that."



Addo's departure marks the end of a successful collaboration with Dortmund, where he made significant contributions to the development of young players and the club's overall success.



While Addo will be on the sidelines for Ghana's upcoming international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March as an interim coach, he is expected to assume permanent leadership of the Black Stars after these matches in May.



Addo will be presented with a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months, signaling a new chapter in his coaching career.