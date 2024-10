Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: BBC

Maia Bouchier scored an elegant unbeaten 62, helping England secure a decisive 10-wicket victory over Scotland and advancing closer to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.



In their final match of the tournament, Scotland showcased their best batting display, achieving a total of 109-6, their highest score in the competition.



Kathryn Bryce contributed significantly with a solid 33 runs, while her younger sister Sarah added 27 in Sharjah.