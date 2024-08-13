Bournemouth eye Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah as Dominic Solanke replacement

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bournemouth has recognized English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah as a viable candidate to succeed Dominic Solanke, who has recently transferred to Tottenham Hotspur.



The exit of Dominic Solanke has created a gap in Bournemouth's attacking options as they prepare for the 2024/25 season, leading the club to seek ways to enhance their offensive lineup.



Eddie Nketiah, aged 25, has



Read full articlealso been rumored to be a target for French club Marseille this summer. Initially, Arsenal set a price of €35 million for the striker, but discussions have stalled as Marseille did not meet this valuation, even though Nketiah expressed a willingness to lower his salary to facilitate the move.



As Marseille explores other options, including Youssoufa Moukoko and Elye Wahi, Arsenal has adjusted their asking price to €30 million for a loan arrangement with an obligation to purchase.



Nevertheless, Marseille's interest appears to hover around €25 million, presenting Bournemouth with a potential chance to acquire Eddie Nketiah.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Eddie Nketiah is likely to remain with the club.



As per Transfermarkt, Eddie Nketiah's current market value stands at €30 million.