Source: BBC

Bournemouth rock Villa with last-gasp Evanilson leveller

Evanilson scores Bournemouth's equaliser Evanilson scores Bournemouth's equaliser

Bournemouth's Evanilson salvaged a point for his team in the Premier League match against Aston Villa by scoring with the final touch of the game.

In stoppage time, with six minutes added, the Cherries were awarded a free-kick. As everyone, including the goalkeeper, pushed forward, Marcus Tavernier located an unmarked Evanilson at the near post, who deftly flicked a header into the far corner.

Aston Villa had dominated the match and took the lead in the 76th minute when Ross Barkley converted a header from Leon Bailey.

