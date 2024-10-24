Boxer Imane Khelif makes major decision just months after Olympic gender row

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: Irish Independent

Boxer Imane Khelif is poised to turn professional following her Olympic gold medal victory in Paris, a win that sparked controversy regarding her gender.



Khelif faced criticism after her first match this summer, where her opponent Angela Carini withdrew within 46 seconds after receiving a single punch.



He ultimately secured gold for Algeria in the welterweight division, defeating competitors Luca Anna Hamori, Janjaem Suwannapheng, and Liu Yang.



Despite her achievements, the 25-year-old's triumph was marred by discussions about her gender identity.



The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from the 2023 World Championship, reportedly due to her failure in a gender eligibility test.



Additionally, the IBA indicated that Khelif had produced adverse test results during the 2022 World Championship.