You are here: HomeSports2024 10 24Article 1997978

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: Irish Independent

Boxer Imane Khelif makes major decision just months after Olympic gender row

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Imane Khelif attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan, Italy last month Imane Khelif attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan, Italy last month

Boxer Imane Khelif is poised to turn professional following her Olympic gold medal victory in Paris, a win that sparked controversy regarding her gender.

Khelif faced criticism after her first match this summer, where her opponent Angela Carini withdrew within 46 seconds after receiving a single punch.

He ultimately secured gold for Algeria in the welterweight division, defeating competitors Luca Anna Hamori, Janjaem Suwannapheng, and Liu Yang.

Despite her achievements, the 25-year-old's triumph was marred by discussions about her gender identity.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from the 2023 World Championship, reportedly due to her failure in a gender eligibility test.

Additionally, the IBA indicated that Khelif had produced adverse test results during the 2022 World Championship.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment