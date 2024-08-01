You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965641

Brandon Thomas-Asante bids emotional farewell to West Brom ahead of imminent departure

Brandon Thomas-Asante, the Ghana forward, has expressed his heartfelt goodbye to West Bromwich Albion as he prepares to leave the club. It has been reported that the 25-year-old has reached an agreement with Coventry City, and his official signing is pending announcement.

Last season, Thomas-Asante made a strong impression in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists

