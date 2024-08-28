Brandon Thomas-Asante scores first goal in Coventry City's EFL Cup victory against Oxford United

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante made a significant contribution to Coventry City by scoring the decisive goal in their 1-0 triumph over Oxford United during the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.



Competing at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Thomas-Asante, who transferred from West Brom this summer, played a crucial role in the Sky Blues' victory.



As the primary



striker, he demonstrated his talent by executing a remarkable left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, finding the top right corner in the 57th minute, assisted by Kasey Palmer. This goal not only marked his inaugural strike for the club but also ensured Coventry's advancement in the tournament.



Coventry City exhibited dominance throughout the match, controlling possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities, thereby enhancing their overall record against Oxford United to six wins, four losses, and one draw.



As Coventry gears up for their forthcoming Championship encounter against Norwich City on August 31st, Thomas-Asante is anticipated to maintain his outstanding performance.