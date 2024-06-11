Brazil Paralympian selected for Paris Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Bruna Alexandre, a table tennis player from Brazil, is making history as she becomes the first Brazilian athlete to participate in both the Olympics and Paralympics.



Despite losing her right arm due to a blood clot at a young age, Bruna began playing table tennis at the age of seven.



She achieved remarkable success at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, winning two bronze medals, and continued her impressive performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, securing a silver medal in singles and a bronze medal in the team event.