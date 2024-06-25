You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1954046

Brazil shut out by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Vinicius Jr (centre) is playing in his second Copa America for Brazil Vinicius Jr (centre) is playing in his second Copa America for Brazil

Brazil's Copa America journey started with a disappointing goalless draw against Costa Rica in Los Angeles.

Despite having 74% possession and 19 shots, the nine-time champions couldn't find the back of the net in their Group D debut.

Marquinhos thought he scored in the 30th minute, but VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

Manager Dorival Jr introduced young talents Endrick and Savio, but they couldn't secure a victory.

Lucas Paqueta hit the post and missed two late opportunities, leaving Brazil frustrated at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park.

