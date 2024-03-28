Brentford eyes Baba Rahman as a solution to left-back crisis

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Brentford is said to be closely monitoring the progress of Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman, who is currently having an outstanding season with PAOK Thessaloniki.



The club is looking to strengthen their options at left-back and sees Rahman as a potential candidate.



According to reports from West London news, Brentford is willing to secure Rahman's services for a reasonable fee of £5 million during the upcoming summer transfer window.



The Bees have been facing difficulties in the full-back position due to Rico Henry's long-term injury, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of this season and the beginning of the next.



Their attempt to address this issue with a short-term loan deal for Tottenham's Sergio Reguilón has only provided temporary relief, as Reguilón is set to return to his parent club in the summer.



It is worth noting that Reguilón is currently serving a suspension after receiving a red card, but he will be eligible for selection from 3rd April.



Recognizing the need for a long-term solution, Brentford has identified Rahman, a former Chelsea player, as a potential answer to their defensive concerns.



The 29-year-old has been in exceptional form for PAOK, contributing four goals and two assists in 19 league games as they compete for the Greek Super League title. Despite a recent injury setback on March 19th, Rahman is expected to make a swift return to action, as reported by Greek sources.



Having joined PAOK as a free agent following his departure from Chelsea, Rahman could be on the verge of making a comeback to the Premier League.



His impressive performances in both domestic and European competitions have caught the attention of Brentford scouts, who are eager to bring him back to English football.