Brentford secures a draw against Manchester United

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Kristoffer Ajer found the back of the net in the ninth minute of injury time, securing a dramatic draw for Brentford against Manchester United in a thrilling finish at the Gtech Community Stadium.



The equalizer came just three minutes after Mason Mount thought he had sealed the victory for the visiting team with his first goal for United.



Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they couldn't hold on to their lead and the draw damages their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.



Ivan Toney, who recently scored his first goal for England in a 2-2 draw against Belgium, played a crucial role in the build-up to the equalizer. Ajer converted Toney's pull-back, earning the Bees a well-deserved point after hitting the woodwork four times throughout the match.



Toney's shot hit the inside of the post, while Mathias Jorgensen's header grazed the top of the crossbar before halftime.



Brentford continued to dominate the game, with Yoane Wissa becoming the third Bees player to strike the goal frame. His powerful volley from inside the penalty area bounced off the upright just before the hour mark.



Bryan Mbeumo also had a fierce attempt in the second half, which rebounded off the crossbar as Brentford pushed for a crucial victory in their battle to remain in the top flight.



Toney believed he had secured the winning goal in the 72nd minute, volleying the ball into the net from Mbeumo's cross. However, the effort was disallowed for offside.



Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken made an outstanding one-handed save to deny Rasmus Hojlund, but was unable to stop substitute Mount from scoring before Ajer's late heroics.



In previous seasons, a top-four finish would guarantee qualification for the Champions League. However, this year, depending on the performance of English teams in European competitions, fifth place may also secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.



Currently, FA Cup semi-finalists United find themselves in sixth place in the table, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points and fifth-placed Tottenham by eight points. It's worth noting that Erik ten Hag's side still has a game in hand.