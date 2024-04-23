Brian Brobbey aims to repay Ajax with success on the field and a lucrative future transfer

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Brian Brobbey, the Ghanaian striker born in the Netherlands, is resolute in his determination to leave a lasting impression at Ajax and show his gratitude for the club's unwavering belief in him.



During a recent interview with Men's Health, the 22-year-old expressed his appreciation towards the Amsterdam-based club and his ambition to make them proud.



Having emerged from Ajax's youth academy, Brobbey temporarily departed the club to join RB Leipzig on a free transfer. However, Ajax repurchased him for a fee ranging from €16.35 million to €19.35 million. Despite the team's underwhelming season, Brobbey has stood out as a remarkable performer, netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 39 matches.



The talented striker firmly believes that he is on the cusp of realizing his full potential and has set his sights on remarkable achievements in his career, such as representing a prominent football club and featuring for the Dutch national team in the European Championship.



Brobbey exudes confidence that a stellar performance in the Euros will enhance his value and enable him to repay Ajax for their investment in him.



"If I can score a goal in the European Championship, it will further elevate my profile and increase my value," he stated.



"I have always maintained that I will repay Ajax. Although I temporarily left, they brought me back. I am determined to prove my worth by excelling for my club and finding the back of the net," he added.