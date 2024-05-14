Brian Brobbey's assist helps Ajax secure 3-0 victory over Almere City FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey showcased his creative skills by delivering a crucial assist in Ajax's dominant 3-0 triumph over Almere City FC in the Eredivisie.



Brobbey, who commenced the match at the Johan Cruijff Arena and completed the full 90 minutes, played a significant role in assisting Steven Bergwijn for the first goal in the 29th minute.



Bergwijn took advantage of Brobbey's assist by scoring a precise right-footed shot from the center of the box, placing the ball into the bottom right corner.



Ajax continued their control with Bergwijn scoring two more goals before halftime, with assists from Chuba Akpom and Ahmetcan Kaplan respectively.



The victory further reinforced Ajax's dominance over Almere City FC, with the head-to-head record showing two wins for Ajax, no wins for Almere City FC, and one draw.



Brobbey's outstanding performance contributes to his impressive season statistics, having participated in 29 matches, scoring 18 goals, and providing 8 assists in the Eredivisie thus far. His input remains crucial in Ajax's quest for success in the league.