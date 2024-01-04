Bright Kankam Boadu lists two things Black Stars must do to excel at 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ace sports broadcaster, Bright Kankam Boadu has offered some advice to the Ghana Football Association and the management committee of the Black Stars about some innovations they can implement to whip up Ghanaian interest in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kankam Boadu recommends that the FA must implore the players to master the lyrics of the national anthem and sing it passionately to invoke the spirit of patriotism among Ghanaians.



He believes that a public display of passion and patriotism through the rattling of the national anthem as part of pre-match formalities will motivate Ghanaians to offer their support to the team.



Kankam Boadu has tasked Henry Asante Twum who is the Communications Director of the FA and team manager, Ameenu Shadow to ensure that this is done.



“Ameenu Shadow and Henry should print the lyrics of the national anthem to the players so that they can rehearse it during their camping. We would love to see our national team on the pitch singing the national anthem with passion. When you start singing the national anthem, the words alone will make you passionate. This is one of the things they can do to spice up the preparations,” he said.



The head of sports at Pure FM also noted that there will have to be a major shift in the mindset of the players if Ghana is to excel in Ivory Coast.



He believes that the current performance of the Black Stars is below expectations and that bar an improved performance, Ghana would struggle in Ivory Coast.



“If we are to win, there must be a change in mindset because the performance of our boys doesn’t give indications of a team determined to win a trophy or even win a match. Those back passes and playing our half doesn’t lead you anywhere,” he said.



The Black Stars will wrap up preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.



The Black Stars have been grouped in Group B of the tournament and will have to battle Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique to qualify for the next round.



The 2023 AFCON scheduled for January 13 to February 11 will be held in Ivory Coast.



