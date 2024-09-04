Bright named ambassador of mental health charity

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

England international Millie Bright has been appointed as an ambassador for the children's mental health charity YoungMinds.



The 31-year-old, who has openly discussed her own mental health challenges, considers this new position to be "the most moving thing" in her professional journey.



After supporting her mother through her battles with depression and anxiety, Bright aims to leverage her personal experiences to assist young individuals.



"It's truly alarming how many people reach out to share their struggles," the Chelsea captain remarked to BBC Sport.