Brighton & Hove Albion signs Ghanaian young player Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has successfully completed his permanent transfer to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.



The 19-year-old is slated to join the Seagulls in the upcoming summer, with the club agreeing to pay Nordsjaelland €19.5 million for his acquisition.



Osman, who made his league debut for the Danish team last season, featuring in six matches, including two starts, is currently enjoying his first full season with Nordsjaelland, emerging as a key player following Ernest Nuamah's departure.



The winger will remain with Nordsjaelland until the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, having completed his medical assessment ahead of the summer transfer window. Despite being strongly linked with a move to West Ham United during the January transfer window, the deal fell through at the window's end.



Osman, alongside Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Nuamah, stands as the latest talent from the Right to Dream academy to depart Nordsjaelland in recent years.



With 29 appearances for Nordsjaelland this season across all competitions, Osman has contributed five assists and scored four goals.



His move to Brighton will make him the club's second-most expensive departure, surpassed only by Nuamah's departure in the previous summer.