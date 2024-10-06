Brighton hit back from two goals down to stun Spurs

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: BBC

Brighton staged an impressive comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to secure a victory against Tottenham in a thrilling Premier League match on the south coast.



Tottenham appeared poised to achieve their sixth consecutive win across all competitions, having established a well-deserved 2-0 lead by the 37th minute.



Brennan Johnson initiated the scoring with his sixth goal in as many games, expertly timing his run to connect with Dominic Solanke’s through ball before calmly finishing past Bart Verbruggen.