Brighton reject Napoli's £8m bid for Gilmour

Sports News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: BBC

Brighton have turned down an £8m bid from Italian side Napoli for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.



Sources say the offer was regarded as an initial approach, suggesting Napoli will be back as they believe they can complete a transfer.



The 23-year-old has flown to Japan with the Seagulls for the start of a two-match tour.



Gilmour started 24 Premier League games last season and played 41 times in all competitions.



He signed for Brighton for £7.5m in 2022 and still has two years left on his contract.