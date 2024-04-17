Bring back inter-schools sports – NSA boss urges GES

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

Dodzie Numekevor the new Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to consider bringing back the annual Inter-Schools and Colleges games.



This he said would help unearth more sporting talents for the nation in all sporting disciplines.



He said the GES must collaborate with the Ghana Athletics (GA) to see to the return of the event that helped in the development of talents in Ghana.



Mr. Numekevor who said at the launch of the 2024 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human competition, said his outfit would make available facilities and staff for the competition.



He commended the organisers of the event for the initiative and urged all corporate bodies to support the event.



Mr. Reks Brobby, organiser of the event said, the Ghana’s Fastest had become a big brand as many people from different parts of the country now want to perform on the platform.



He noted that, the event had over years given a lot of young athletes the opportunity to exhibit their talents at the regional and national level.



Mr. Brobby announced that this year’s competition for Under-15, 18 and Seniors above 18 years, would start from the Aliu Mahama Stadium at Tamale on May 11, before moving to Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, Baba Yara Stadium on June 15, with the climax at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on June 29.



He presented three retired athletes, Ohene Karikari, Oko Addy and Mike Ahey who blazed local and international tracks in the 1960s and 70s with Adidas products.