'Bring me the bill' - Guardiola thanks Man City fans

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola humorously suggested he would pay back fans after learning they plan to unveil a new banner urging him to remain with the team.



The 1894 Group, responsible for coordinating flag and banner displays at the Etihad Stadium, quickly raised over £1,000 within a day to fund the banner.



It is set to be showcased in the South Stand during the match against Fulham on Saturday at 15:00 BST, featuring the message "Pep Guardiola, we want you to stay" in Catalan.