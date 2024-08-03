Britain's men win gold and women bronze in eights

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Great Britain achieved a thrilling gold in the men's eight, 20 minutes after the women's crew secured bronze on the last day of rowing at the Paris Olympics.



The British team took turns leading with the Netherlands before pulling ahead in the third quarter of the 2,000m race.



Despite the Netherlands' attempts to catch up, the British boat met the challenge and triumphed by 1.08 seconds in five minutes and 22.8 seconds.



Cox Harry Brightmore and Sholto Carnegie in the bow seat stood up and cheered with joy as the team celebrated their remarkable victory.



The eight, consisting of Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, and Tom Ford, shared an emotional embrace upon reaching shore.