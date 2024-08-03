Britain win Olympic equestrian jumping team final

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Ben Maher, Scott Brash, and Harry Charles have secured Olympic equestrian gold for Britain in the team jumping final on Friday.



Despite qualifying in third place behind Germany and the US, the reset scores allowed Maher to jump clear with one-time penalty, Charles to achieve a perfect round, and Brash to clear with one-time penalty, clinching the gold.



This victory marks Charles' first Olympic medal, while Maher and Brash previously won team gold in 2012.



The US claimed silver, France took bronze, and Germany finished fifth.