You are here: HomeSports2024 05 27Article 1942718

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

British event rider Campbell dies after fall from horse

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Georgie Campbell had competed at Badminton and Burghley Horse Trials Published Georgie Campbell had competed at Badminton and Burghley Horse Trials Published

British event rider Georgie Campbell, 37, passed away after a fall from her horse at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon on Sunday, British Eventing has confirmed.

Medical professionals responded immediately to the incident at fence 5b, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

The governing body stated that the horse, Global Quest, was examined by on-site vets and returned to the stable unharmed.

In consideration of the family's privacy during this challenging time, no further information will be disclosed.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment