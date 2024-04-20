Brommapojkarna signs Evans Botchway from Accra Lions

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IF Brommapojkarna, the Swedish club, has recently strengthened their team by signing Evans Botchway, a talented forward from Accra Lions FC in the Ghana Premier League.



The 18-year-old Botchway has impressed with his performances, leading to a permanent deal with Brommapojkarna.



Since joining the Lions' first team in 2023, he has played in 19 matches and scored two goals, establishing himself as a formidable winger known for his speed and dribbling skills.



Not only has Botchway excelled at the club level, but he has also represented Ghana's U20 team, scoring two goals in three appearances for the Black Satellites.



Although his move to Europe has caused him to miss the African Games, Botchway is eager to continue his career with IF Brommapojkarna and showcase his talents on a larger platform.