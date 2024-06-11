You are here: HomeSports2024 06 11Article 1949348
Source: Footballghana

Bulgaria-based forward Bernard Tekpetey ready to honour Black Stars invite after several year absence

Bulgaria-based forward Bernard Tekpetey expressed his willingness to accept an invitation to join the Black Stars squad after being absent for some time.

Despite his good performance for Ludogorets, he has not been selected by the national team's technical handlers.

In an interview with TV3, the former Schalke 04 player stated that he is always prepared to return to the team when called upon.

Tekpetey mentioned that the decision to call him up depends on the coaching staff and their preferred playing style, and he respects their choices.

