Buonanotte seals Leicester's first win of season against Bournemouth

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

Facundo Buonanotte secured Leicester's inaugural Premier League victory of the season, leading the Foxes to a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth.



The Brighton loanee's second goal of the season propelled the hosts to 15th place, ahead of what is anticipated to be a crucial series of matches.



Following the international break, they will contend against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Ipswich in their quest for survival, although they benefited from a stroke of luck when Lewis Cook's free-kick was ruled out for offside.