Source: BBC

Buonanotte seals Leicester's first win of season against Bournemouth

Facundo Buonanotte scored his second goal of the season to earn Leicester victory

Facundo Buonanotte secured Leicester's inaugural Premier League victory of the season, leading the Foxes to a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth.

The Brighton loanee's second goal of the season propelled the hosts to 15th place, ahead of what is anticipated to be a crucial series of matches.

Following the international break, they will contend against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Ipswich in their quest for survival, although they benefited from a stroke of luck when Lewis Cook's free-kick was ruled out for offside.

