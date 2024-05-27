You are here: HomeSports2024 05 27Article 1942997

Source: Footballghana

Burkina Faso silenced our weapons – Laryea Kingston on Black Starlets defeat

Laryea Kingston, the former head coach of the Black Starlets, blamed the team's struggles against Burkina Faso in the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations semifinal on the Burkinabe effectively neutralizing his key players.

Kingston made these comments in a post-match interview before resigning as the team's coach.

Kingston highlighted Burkina Faso's strategy of pushing four players forward, resulting in a 4v4 situation at the back.

He also mentioned that the opponents managed to silence Tsivanyo and Narbi, who were considered the team's main weapons.

