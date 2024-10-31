Buttler extends England deal by one year to 2026

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: BBC

Jos Buttler has renewed his central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board for an additional year.



The 34-year-old white-ball captain is currently in the first year of his existing two-year agreement.



He will now join Test captain Ben Stokes in being contracted until the autumn of 2026, following Stokes' recent contract extension at the start of October.



Rob Key, the director of England men's cricket, remarked, "The strength and depth of talent within England men's red and white-ball cricket is evident in the caliber of players who hold central contracts."