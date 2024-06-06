CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship:Ghana wins three gold medals in track events

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana's athletics team won three gold medals on the first day of the CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship at the University of Ghana.



Edwin Kwabla Gadayi won the men's 100m final, Ishmael Arthur won the men's 10,000m, and the women's 4×100 relay team also took gold.



Their performances were impressive, with Gadayi finishing ahead of Nigeria's Israel Okon.



The championship includes ten West African countries, all vying for a spot in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.