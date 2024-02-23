CAF Champions League: Al Ahly beat Medeama SC in Kumasi

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Egyptian football club, Al Ahly, displayed exceptional resilience and skill in their Round 5 encounter of Group D in this season’s CAF Champions League competition against Tarkwa-based Medeama SC.



The two teams faced off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where Medeama SC put up a strong defense to avoid being at the bottom of the group standings.



However, Medeama SC committed a number of errors throughout the game that affected their gameplay and prevented them from creating significant opportunities. The game was a closely contested affair, with neither team able to score in the first half.



The second half began with Al Ahly taking the lead through Hussein El Shahat's goal in the 48th minute. Despite Medeama SC's efforts to equalize the score, they were unable to do so and ultimately lost the match.



The result leaves Medeama SC at the bottom of the Group D standings and on the verge of elimination from this season’s CAF Champions League.