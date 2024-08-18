CAF Champions League: FC Samartex take crucial lead against Victoria United

Sports News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Samartex 1996 earned a vital 1-0 away win against Cameroonian champions Victoria United in the first leg of the CAF Champions League qualifier at Japoma Stadium.



Emmanuel Mamah scored the decisive goal with a header from a corner kick in the second half.



Despite early dominance by Victoria United, Samartex gained control after the break and secured the victory.



Head coach Nurudeen Amadu's side will aim to complete the task in the return leg on August 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.