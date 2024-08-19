You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971596

CAF Champions League: ‘The job is not done yet’ – Samartex President Richard Nsenkyire

Dr. Richard Nsenkyire, the president of FC Samartex, has emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, as the task remains incomplete in their first preliminary round match of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions secured a 1-0 victory against Victoria United of Cameroon in Douala and will finalize the matchup this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.



