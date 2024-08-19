CAF Champions League: ‘The job is not done yet’ – Samartex President Richard Nsenkyire

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Richard Nsenkyire, the president of FC Samartex, has emphasized the importance of maintaining focus, as the task remains incomplete in their first preliminary round match of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian champions secured a 1-0 victory against Victoria United of Cameroon in Douala and will finalize the matchup this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.







Read full article/> Nsenkyire commended the team for their commendable performance and urged them to complete the job at home to advance to the second preliminary round.



“The players have performed admirably, and we should all take a moment to celebrate our achievements. I would like to express my gratitude to all our supporters nationwide who have been instrumental in our journey thus far.



“On behalf of the Samartex board and the football club, I extend my congratulations to the technical staff, management, and players for their excellent work.



“However, the mission is not yet accomplished. As we know, in football, unexpected outcomes can occur.”



The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.