CAF Confederation Cup: Banks refused to grant Dreams FC loans because of risk – Ameenu Shardow

Ameenu Shardow, the General Manager of Dreams FC, has shared that the club initially hesitated to participate in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup due to challenges in securing loans from financial institutions.



Despite these obstacles, the team managed to overcome them and make their debut in the competition, creating a significant milestone in their history.



Their recent achievement includes a remarkable victory against Stade Malien at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on Sunday, March 31, 2024, during the first leg of the quarterfinals.



With a 2-1 advantage from the away leg, the Ghana FA Cup holders are now on the brink of reaching the semifinals.



This triumph has also marked Dreams FC as the first Ghanaian club in 24 years to secure an away victory in the knockout stages of an African inter-club competition.



However, Ameenu Shardow revealed in an interview with Nhyira Fm that the team faced significant financial constraints at the beginning.



"Some of us in management were initially opposed to the club's decision to participate in Africa because, considering the recent track record of Ghanaian clubs in African competitions, we believed it could be counterproductive.



"Some of our bankers declined to provide us with loans for this venture, as they perceived it as a high-risk investment. It has been financially challenging."