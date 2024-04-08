CAF Confederation Cup: Clubs will be cautious playing against Dreams FC - Karim Zito

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, is confident that clubs across the continent will finally acknowledge their abilities after their advancement to the semifinals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.



This achievement is a significant moment for the Still Believe team, as they are the first Ghanaian club in twenty years to reach this stage of the competition.



Despite it being their first appearance in a CAF inter-club tournament, Dreams FC has exceeded the expectations of many. Their place in the semifinals was secured after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Stade Malien from Mali in the second leg of the quarterfinals, which took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Dreams FC progressed with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. Reflecting on the journey, Zito emphasized the team's determination not to become complacent despite this milestone.



He stated, "We will not allow this qualification to bring us down. We will continue to fight. You have witnessed it." Zito also acknowledged the challenges they faced, saying, "It was more difficult here than when we played there. I told them that this opposition would be tougher. They will pose more difficulties than what we encountered before. So, I believe people will now take us seriously in the semifinals. But trust me, we will be there."



Dreams FC will now face Zamalek SC from Egypt in the semifinals of the competition. The first leg will be held at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21, followed by the reverse game at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.