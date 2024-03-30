CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC arrives in Bamako ahead of Stade Malien clash

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC, a Ghana Premier League team, has arrived in Bamako, Mali, to prepare for their CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal first leg match against Stade Malien.



On Friday morning, the team left Ghana and safely arrived in the Malian capital later that day.



This upcoming match, set for Sunday, is a significant milestone for Dreams FC as they continue their journey in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Throughout the tournament, the Ghanaian side has displayed impressive form, overcoming various challenges to secure their place in the quarterfinals.



Accompanied by 23 players, four members of the management team, and nine technical staff led by Coach Karim Zito, the Ghana FA Cup holders have traveled to Mali.



The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 5pm, with both teams aiming for a favorable result.



Coach Karim Zito will rely on the experience of forward John Antwi, who has played for several top clubs in Africa, including Al Ahly and Pyramids FC.



Additionally, the return of Abdul Aziz Issah, Ofori McCarthy, and Emmanuel Adjei has provided a boost to the Ghana FA Cup holders. This trio played a crucial role in helping the Black Satellite secure gold at the recently concluded Africa Games.