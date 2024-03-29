CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC leave for Mali ahead of Stade Malien clash

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC have departed from Ghana and are now en route to Bamako in preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg against Stade Malien.



The team, under the guidance of coach Karim Zito and his technical staff, received a send-off at the airport from Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, and Fredrick Acheampong, an Executive Council Member.



As the current holders of the Ghanaian FA Cup, Dreams FC are determined to maintain their impressive performance in the tournament and secure a spot in the semi-finals. This marks their inaugural participation in a continental championship, and they have already made a remarkable impact.



Based in Dawu, the club has showcased their prowess by advancing to the quarter-finals after finishing at the top of Group B, surpassing Nigeria's Rivers United, Tunisian giants Club Africain, and Angola's Academica Lobito, who finished at the bottom of the table.



The first leg of the match will take place in Bamako on Sunday, with the second leg scheduled to be held in Kumasi in two weeks' time. The team that emerges victorious from this two-legged encounter will progress to the semi-finals of the competition.