CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC ready for a penalty shootout against Zamalek - Abdul Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle a penalty shootout in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semifinal match against Zamalek.



Zito stressed the importance of being prepared for all possible outcomes, including penalties, as they face a tough challenge from their opponents.



Following a goalless draw in the first leg, Dreams FC is fully aware of the task at hand and the necessity of a strong performance to avoid elimination.



The team is focused on securing a win to advance to the final, understanding that even a scoring draw would favour Zamalek.



Zito assured fans of the team's readiness for penalties, citing the players' impressive performance during training sessions.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Zito mentioned that only three out of twenty-four players failed to score during penalty practice, demonstrating their preparedness for any situation that may arise during the match.