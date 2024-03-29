CAF Confederation Cup: Gabon referee Tungay Mebiame to officiate Stade Malien-Dreams FC clash

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Gabon's top referee, Tungay Patrice Mebiame, has been designated as the center referee for the forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg match between Stade Malien of Mali and Ghana's Dreams FC.



Assisting him on the field will be Marlaise Ditsoga from Gabon as Assistant I, Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro from Sao Tome and Principe as Assistant II, and Kalilou Traore from Cote D’Ivoire as the Fourth Official.



Rene Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire will fulfill the role of Match Commissioner, while Ali Mulumba Tomusange from Uganda will assume the position of Referee Assessor, with Mohamed Jiddou from Mauritania acting as the General Coordinator for the game.



Additional officials include Ingrid Gahimbare from Burundi as the Security Officer, Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon as the Video Assistant Referee, and Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.



The match is set to take place at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako at 17:00 on Sunday, March 31, 2024.