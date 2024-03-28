CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaians should support Dreams FC against Stade Malien to raise Ghana’s image – Karim Zito

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, is appealing to the people of Ghana to back his team in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match against Stade Malien of Mali.



He is confident that with everyone's support, they can elevate Ghana's reputation if they advance to the semifinals.



Dreams FC is gearing up for a crucial encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals against Stade Malien from Mali. The first leg is scheduled for this Sunday in Bamako, while Dreams FC will host the return leg in Kumasi the following Sunday.



In anticipation of the match, the seasoned coach is urging Ghanaians to maintain their support and prayers for the team. "We still rely on their support and prayers.



Therefore, they should continue to pray for us so that we can perform at our best and enhance Ghana's reputation," Karim Zito stated in an interview with 3Sports.