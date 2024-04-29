CAF Confederation Cup: I am proud of my team despite elimination - Karim Zito

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance throughout their journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, despite their elimination on Sunday.



The team came very close to making history by becoming the first Ghanaian team to reach the final of the competition in the past 20 years.



Unfortunately, their dream was shattered as Zamalek secured a 3-0 victory in the second leg of the semifinals at the Baba Yara Stadium, setting up a final against RS Berkane.



Despite the disappointment in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Kumasi, Zito commended his team for their efforts in reaching this stage.



"I am not disappointed. I am proud of the team despite the circumstances. Many didn't even believe we would get to this stage, but we made it," said Karim Zito after the defeat.



Dreams FC's remarkable journey saw them become the first Ghanaian team to advance to the knockout stage of the competition in the past two decades.



They further extended this record by eliminating Stade Malien in the quarter-finals before their journey came to an end on Sunday.



Their journey included impressive performances in the qualifying stages, where they defeated Milo FC from Guinea and Kallon FC from Sierra Leone to secure a place in the group stage.



Despite their lack of experience, the Still Believe team topped Group C with 12 points, securing four wins and two losses to qualify alongside Nigeria's Rivers United.



Now, the Ghana FA Cup holders are fully focused on defending their title as they prepare for a quarter-final tie against Soccer Intellectuals on Wednesday, May 1.