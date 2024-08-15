CAF Confederation Cup: I have a plan for Elect-Sport FC clash on Sunday – Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has reassured supporters that he has devised a strategy for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Elect-Sport FC.



The Ghana Premier League team is set to face the Chadian side in the initial round of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



In anticipation of the first leg,



Read full articleCoach Yaw Preko expressed confidence in his team's preparation.



He stated that his squad is well-prepared and ready to confront Elect-Sport FC on Sunday.



“Following the Nsenkyire Cup, we have engaged in a week of training, and I can observe that the players are developing good chemistry. I have a solid team, and I am fully aware of our approach for Sunday. We are prepared for the Confederation Cup match,” Coach Yaw Preko remarked.



He added, “I assure you that I will not exert undue pressure on the players; we will approach it one game at a time.”



Nsoatreman FC is scheduled to host Elect-Sport FC on Sunday, September 18, for the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.