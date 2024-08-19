CAF Confederation Cup: I’m proud of myself and my players – Coach Yaw Preko speaks on win over Elect-Sport

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Coach Yaw Preko of Nsoatreman FC has conveyed his pride following the team's impressive 3-0 victory over Elect-Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup. In a post-match interview conducted after the match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction with both his performance and that of his players in achieving this significant result.



He assured supporters that



Read full articlethe team will continue to strive for further successes in future matches. "I take great pride in this achievement. We could have scored additional goals, particularly in the second half. We experienced a slight loss of balance, and the substitutions did not yield the desired effect. This being our first match, I am extremely proud of the boys for securing three goals. There is more to come," stated Coach Yaw Preko.



Following the 3-0 triumph over Elect-Sport, Coach Preko is optimistic about his team's prospects in the upcoming away fixture in Chad, where they aim to secure advancement to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup qualification process.