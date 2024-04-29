CAF Confederation Cup: Jose Gomez hails Zamalek's big game mentality after beating Dreams FC

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jose Gomez praised Zamalek's strong mentality in big games as the Egyptian giants defeated Dreams FC to secure their spot in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.



Following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, Zamalek dominated Dreams with a 3-0 victory in Kumasi on Sunday.



Goals from Hamza Mathlouthi, Mustafa Shalaby, and Samson Akinyoola sealed the win for Zamalek, ending Dreams' impressive run in this season's competition.



Gomez commended his team's defensive strength and the contribution of the wingers and full-backs. Despite a resilient performance from Dreams, Zamalek's attacking prowess proved too much to handle.



Gomez acknowledged the missed opportunities in the first leg but expressed satisfaction with their performance in the return match.



With their eyes set on the title, Zamalek is determined to win the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.



Dreams' remarkable debut campaign in continental competition has come to an end.