CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito has done a tremendous job - Mohammed Polo

Mohamed Polo, the former head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak and the victor of the 1978 Afcon, has commended Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, for his exceptional performance.



Polo praises Zito's impressive accomplishments and emphasizes the significant influence he has had in the world of football.



Dreams FC is on the brink of creating history as they are just three games away from clinching their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title.



This comes after a goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-finals against Zamalek in Cairo.



Polo believes that Zito's efforts have alleviated some of the pressure on the Ghana Football Association, providing a positive development amidst the challenges faced in the sport.



According to Polo, "I believe he has performed exceptionally well, as the high expectations had created tension within the FA.



"I have previously mentioned that this GFA is the finest I have ever witnessed. I have been part of the system and have worked with the FA.



"I have experienced different GFAs, but this is one of those that has come and made a significant impact on our football."



Dreams FC is currently preparing for a crucial second-leg match against Zamalek on Sunday, April 28th, with the aim of securing a spot in the final of the competition.