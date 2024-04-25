CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito predicts tough game against Zamalek SC in second leg clash

Sports News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams Football Club, has expressed his belief that the upcoming second-leg match against SC Zamalek will pose a greater challenge than the first leg.



The Ghana Premier League team enters the game following a goalless draw against the Egyptian side at the Cairo International Stadium last weekend.



In order to secure qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup final in their debut appearance in the tournament, Zito acknowledges that the second leg in Ghana will be extremely difficult.



He emphasized the team's determination to score while exercising caution, stating, "We had a meeting before the start of our training, recognizing that this stage we are about to play is more challenging than the initial stage and is more open. It's not about us holding back. We are going all out to score, but with careful consideration."



The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.



Karim Zito and his team have already arrived in Kumasi, where they are diligently preparing for this highly anticipated game.