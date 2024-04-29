CAF Confederation Cup: Kurt Okraku praises Dreams FC despite semifinals exit

Sports News of Monday, 29 April 2024

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku commended Dreams FC for their outstanding performance in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign, despite falling short of reaching the finals.



Following a goalless draw in Egypt, the Still Believe team held the advantage going into the return leg in Kumasi.



However, a 3-0 loss at the Baba Yara Stadium dashed their hopes.



Goals from Hamza Mathlouthi, Samson Akinyoola, and Mostafa Shalaby secured the 2019 Champions' spot in the final.



"STIIIILLLLLLLLLL believe guys. You guys gave your best on this journey. Unfortunately, you could not make the final round but be proud that you invested 100million% towards this challenge," Okraku expressed on social media.



Despite not clinching the trophy, Dreams FC made history by reaching the semifinals in their first attempt in 20 years by any Ghanaian club.



This could mark the beginning of a remarkable journey for the club. We appreciate the collective efforts that have been made," he added.



Dreams FC will now focus on the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup, where they are in the semifinals.



If they successfully defend their FA Cup title, they could return to Africa for another campaign.