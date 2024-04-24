CAF Confederation Cup: Kurt Okraku visits Dreams FC ahead of Zamalek decider

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

GFA President Kurt Okraku recently visited Dreams FC before their upcoming match against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal second leg.



Okraku, who is also a member of the club's board of directors, expressed his confidence in Dreams FC's ability to make Ghana proud.



Dreams FC, aiming to make history by reaching the final of a CAF interclub competition for the first time in 20 years, will face Zamalek after a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.



Dreams FC has an impressive unbeaten record in Kumasi, with three wins and a draw, making them strong contenders for victory on their home ground.



Both Okraku and club president Jiji Alifo offered their support and encouragement to the team ahead of this crucial match, as shared by the club on social media.



The outcome of the game will determine Dreams FC's fate, with a win securing their spot in the final, while a scoring draw would see Zamalek advance.