You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971611

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CAF Confederation Cup: Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko unhappy with substitutes output in Elect Sport win

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaw Preko Yaw Preko

Coach Yaw Preko of Nsoatreman FC has expressed his concerns regarding the substitutions made during his team's commanding victory over Elect Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions commenced their inaugural participation in CAF competitions with a remarkable performance, defeating the Chadian club Elect Sport decisively on Sunday.

Nsoatreman FC achieved a convincing

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment