CAF Confederation Cup: Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko unhappy with substitutes output in Elect Sport win

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Coach Yaw Preko of Nsoatreman FC has expressed his concerns regarding the substitutions made during his team's commanding victory over Elect Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ghana FA Cup champions commenced their inaugural participation in CAF competitions with a remarkable performance, defeating the Chadian club Elect Sport decisively on Sunday.



Nsoatreman FC achieved a convincing



Read full article3-0 victory in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium, with two goals from Abdul Rahman and a strike from Kwabena Adu Meider contributing to the win.



In his post-match remarks, Yaw Preko noted that the substitutions did not yield the desired effect, as he felt the team could have scored additional goals. "I’m very proud. We should have scored more, especially in the second half. We lost a bit of balance, and the substitutions didn’t help," Preko stated. "It’s our first, and to get three goals here, I’m very proud of the boys. There is more to come.”



With this significant victory on home soil, Nsoatreman FC will enter the return leg with a favorable position. The second leg is scheduled to take place in N'Djamena on August 24, 2024, with the aggregate winner advancing to the second round of the preliminary stage.