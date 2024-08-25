CAF Confederation Cup: Nsoatreman FC ease past Elect Sport to secure spot in second round prelims

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Nsoatreman FC has successfully qualified for the second round of preliminary matches after achieving a double victory over Chad's Elect Sport in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The champions of the Ghana FA delivered an impressive 3-0 victory in the first leg held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the return leg, which took place at the Stade



Read full articleAhmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Walid Fuseini opened the scoring with just 10 minutes left in the first half, while Stephan Diyou confirmed the 5-0 aggregate victory four minutes before the end of the match.



This significant win propels Nsoatreman to the next stage, where Yaw Preko's team will compete against either Police FC from Rwanda or Algeria's Constantine.



The matchup is set to commence on September 15, 2024.



Prior to this, Nsoatreman will participate in the Ghana Premier League, which begins on September 6, facing Young Apostles in their opening match.



This marks Nsoatreman FC's inaugural participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.